Entropy Technologies LP Invests $232,000 in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $26.67 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

