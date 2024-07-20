Entropy Technologies LP Invests $238,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 822,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,145 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

