Entropy Technologies LP Invests $240,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,508,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.