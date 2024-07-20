Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $40.61 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.