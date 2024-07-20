Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.8 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

