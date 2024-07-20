Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

