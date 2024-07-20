Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.