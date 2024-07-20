Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,664 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

