Entropy Technologies LP Takes $232,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

USFD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

