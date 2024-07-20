Entropy Technologies LP Takes $308,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

