Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

