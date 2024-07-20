Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 575 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 255.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 71,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

