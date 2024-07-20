Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,916,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $14,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

