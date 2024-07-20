Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Post by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:POST opened at $109.46 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

