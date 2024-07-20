Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,565 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $39.82.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

