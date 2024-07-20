EQT (NYSE:EQT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

