Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after buying an additional 151,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

