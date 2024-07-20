FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

FDS stock opened at $424.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.88.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

