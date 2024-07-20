Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

