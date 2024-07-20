First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $216.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.