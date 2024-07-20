First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,049,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

