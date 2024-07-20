FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of FirstCash worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

