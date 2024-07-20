Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTRE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

