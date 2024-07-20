Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 13,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,801,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.
- On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.
Tile Shop Trading Down 0.3 %
TTSH stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
