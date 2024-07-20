Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 13,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,801,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.3 %

TTSH stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

