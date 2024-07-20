Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 55,538 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,250,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,466,744.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

