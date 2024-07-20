Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.