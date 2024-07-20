Graco Inc. (GGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

