Graham Luce Sells 16,596 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $89.23 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

