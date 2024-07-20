Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $718.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

