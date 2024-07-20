Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 5,610 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

