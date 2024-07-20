HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,585.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($33.52) and last traded at GBX 2,560.33 ($33.20), with a volume of 30693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($33.20).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,404.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,351.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,931.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

