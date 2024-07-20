Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

