Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,284 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

