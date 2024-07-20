Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

