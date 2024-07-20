Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. Hess has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.