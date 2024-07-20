HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 39.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

