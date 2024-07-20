HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

