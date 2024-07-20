Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,177.75

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,177.75 ($28.24) and last traded at GBX 2,171.67 ($28.16), with a volume of 62525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($27.62).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Trading Down 1.1 %

Hill & Smith Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,010.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,922.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,547.06 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.