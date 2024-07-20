Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hillenbrand

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.