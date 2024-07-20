Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

