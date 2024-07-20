Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Up 22% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) rose 22% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). Approximately 256,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 127,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Get Hornby alerts:

Specifically, insider Oliver Raeburn bought 39,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988 ($12,952.92). Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hornby Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.61 million, a PE ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.57.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.