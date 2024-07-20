HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HSBC alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HSBC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.