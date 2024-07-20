Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Down 3.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.55. Approximately 172,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,489,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.94.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.