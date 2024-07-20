Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,099.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,099 ($27.22) and last traded at GBX 2,096 ($27.18), with a volume of 4932138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,079 ($26.96).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.47) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($30.15) to GBX 2,600 ($33.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.00, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,872.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.45 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,478.26%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

