Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Trading Down 2.0 %

PI opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Impinj by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.