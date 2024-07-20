Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.55

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 2539661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

