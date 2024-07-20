Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

