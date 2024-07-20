Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
SPRY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.87.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
