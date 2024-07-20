Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

SPRY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,790,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

