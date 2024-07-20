Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

SPRY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,790,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

