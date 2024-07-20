Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

