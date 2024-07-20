Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00.

Shares of VCYT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Veracyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

